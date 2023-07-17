3
Entertainment

Hilda Baci rocks N3.5million worth designer bag, luxury outfit to party

HILDA BACI9.png Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Massive reactions have trailed a viral video of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, at the birthday party of a Night Club manager, Mr Scott.

She granted an interview with Almera Danjuma who threw questions inquiring more about her outfit.

Hilda Baci revealed that her dress was from Fashion Nova but when asked about her bag and the cost of it, she refused to speak further.

However, her friend, Ama Reginald who was by her side disclosed that the bag cost a whopping sum of N3.5 million.

The video has caused a buzz online as netizens share their thoughts about Hilda Baci's luxurious outfit.

Uriel Ogbonna said: "I don’t know why am happy watching this. I like her friend too. They look stunning."

Ugochinyere John wrote: "Na wah oo. Someone's live savings. Chai God abeg oo let them let us breathe."

Omo Joy reacted: "3.5M and 1.6M. God abeg E don reach my turn to blow Biko, Sapa no good at all."

Fonagty Spiff wrote: "Na lie abeg. She purchased this bag for N220k at our store. Make una stop to dey promote false abeg."

Bukola Ogungbemi said: "3.5m. God when and to race 500k to start a business is not easy. Na one person use3.5 millionaire to buy bag I mean bag. God show mercy on me too."

Benedict Cool added: "The bag doesn't look different from the Okrika bags that are sold for 1k, how I have ever guessed it costs that much."

