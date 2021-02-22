Hit vs Hit: Guru crashes Kuami Eugene in YCE poll

Musicians Kuami Eugene and Guru

Guru and Kuami Eugene have become a topic a few days after the ‘Rockstar’ disclosed that he won’t collaborate with the ‘Nkwaada Nkwaada’ rapper because he disrespected Richie Mensah, his boss.

Guru took offence and wrote a letter to Kuami Eugene that went viral and even attracted a reply from Richie Mensah. According to him, the only reason he needed collaboration was the fact that he admires Eugene’s crafts and nothing more.



Based on that the two have some couple of days picked up the number one trending spot on Twitter as fans compare the two acts on the microblogging platform.



To settle the ongoing debate YCE @YCampusExpress on its Twitter handle conducted a poll labelled “Kuami Eugene vs Guru; Hit vs Hit” with 10 hits songs from each other. In less than 24hours the seen over 40,000 participants, with the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ [Guru] star leading Confusion hitmaker [Kuami Eugene] with 92.2%.



However, On Friday, Guru shocked music lovers in the country when he went ahead to release a diss track for Kuami Eugene and his Lynx Entertainment crew.



Titled “Who Born Dog,” the rapper aimed several jabs at the “Angela” hitmaker and said, “your entire career cannot reach my one hit”.



Reacting to the latest diss dong from Guru aimed at him, Kuami Eugene preferred to use a Bible quotation as his reply.

“Psalm 34:21: For Evil shall slay the wicked. And those who hate peace will be condemned. Let Me Hear Amen,” the young singer wrote on Instagram.



It is unknown if Kuami Eugene will also proceed to reply Guru with his own diss song or let the issue slide.



Check out the polls below:



