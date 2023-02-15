How Bridget Otoo and her husband celebrated 2023 Valentine's Day

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo and Dr Evans Ago Tetteh

Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, the husband of popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, loves to keep his life private but on special occasions like Valentine's Day, he is sure to pop up with a message to his better half.

The couple on February 14 marked their first Val's Day together as husband and wife in grand style.



Dr Ago Tetteh took to his official Twitter page to share photos from his recent vacation outside the country with Bridget. The love birds who had a time of their life in their sightseeing also posed with a Formula 1 racing car.



In his special message to his Valentine, he wrote: "Happy Valentines Little Bee."



Bridget in a retweet also expressed her undying love for Evans and jokingly requested that her husband bless her day by sending her money.



The 2023 Valentine's day witnessed a host of celebrities flaunting their partners as well as the gifts they received on the day.



Check out their lovi-dovi photos below:

















OPD/BB