How Davido’s uncle reacted to the singer’s performance in Qatar

Davido Silver.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Davido’s uncle, who doubles as the Governor of Osun State in Nigeria, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, has hailed the singer for what he described as an impressive show at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Mr. Ademola Adeleke was captured in the company of some individuals grooving to Davido’s performance which took place in the presence of thousands of spectators gathered in the stadium.

He shared the said video with the caption;

“Myself and the beautiful people of Osun love you, Davido. We all watched your performance live and you put a smile on our faces. Thank you for representing the nation yet alone the state of Osun.”

However, the ‘Jowo’ hitmaker was supported by fans all over the world after he made his return to the stage, months after the demise of his three-year-old son.

The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar was among a host of artistes who entertained the audience at Lusail Stadium after Argentina’s clash with France in the World Cup final.

The 30-year-old singer performed the 2022 World Cup theme song alongside Dana, Aisha, Ozuna, Gims, Nora Fathi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
