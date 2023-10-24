How Nakeyat's mother got married two weeks after meeting her partner

Mariama Mohammed, the mother of renowned Ghanaian poet, Nakeyat Dramani

Mariama Mohammed, the mother of renowned Ghanaian poet, Nakeyat Dramani, has shared her remarkable journey of love, perseverance, and motherhood.

Whiles monitoring the 2008 election process, her soon-to-be husband was also present and that is where the love story begun.



Their connection was immediate, and their journey began. Mariama wasted no time in revealing her heartfelt desire to her future husband.



She expressed her determination to marry as a virgin, a decision driven by her deep sense of family honour.



Nakeyat’s mother spelt out her conditions clearly, explaining that any deviation from her plan would be against her family's values.



"I married at the age of 21 when I met my husband during the 2008 general election. I explained to him the concept about me, and I told him I wanted to get married as soon as possible, no relationship back and forth," Mariama Mohammed recounted on Standpoint



In an extraordinary twist of fate, their love story evolved at an astonishing pace.

Just two weeks after they met, Mariama and her husband embarked on their lifelong journey together, choosing to bypass traditional courtship for a direct path to matrimony.



Mariama remembered those early days fondly, "We got married in the next two weeks after meeting, and we have been married for 15 years now."



Their love story, however, was not without its share of challenges and heartache.



She shared the deep emotional experience of motherhood journey, one marked with triumph and tribulation.



After suffering four miscarriages and encountering pain and trauma, Nakeyat’s mother still held on to the hope of becoming a mother.

It was during these challenging times that Mariama gave birth to her daughter, Nakeyat Dramani, a name now synonymous with poetic brilliance.



Nakeyat's arrival, although preterm, was a beacon of light in her mother's life, and she has since become a shining star in the world of poetry and spoken word.



Watch as her story unfolds in an interview with Gifty Anti below:







