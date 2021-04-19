How Nana Ama McBrown earned her first movie role with her driving skills – Veteran actor tells

Veteran Ghanaian actor and film producer, Mr Kwaku Twumasi, has lauded female actress Nana Ama McBrown for her sense of dedication towards work.

Appearing on the recent edition of Oman Channel’s Time with the Living Legends, Mr Twumasi explained how the affable actress landed her first role after appearing on his set as a costumier.



According to the veteran actor, McBrown showed up on set to style actors and actresses appearing in a movie but the industrious Nana Ama grabbed an opportunity to feature in a role that required driving a truck which she happened to be very good at.



“Nana Ama came in as a costume person and we were shooting ‘That Day,’ we needed someone who could screech a car and we all know that Nana is very good in driving. So when she got hold of the car she automatically handled it and she had to shift from being a costume person to being an actress,” he revealed.



On how he was able to assist Nana Ama to easily transition from a costumier into the good actress she is, Mr Twumasi said Nana Ama’s versatility and commitment towards work made it easy for him to give her the role.

“Nana Ama is very courageous, she is daring and I knew her. Back then she used to single-handedly pack a big truck and drive from here to Cote d’Ivoire. She was doing things that were unthinkable so it is no wonder she made it. Anything that she wants to do, she puts herself in and she’s able to do it for you,”



This will not be the first time the driving prowess of Nana Ama McBrown has been spoken. The actress whiles revealing her past once spoke about how she used to drive a truck from Ghana to far away Ivory Coast with her mother to sell second-hand clothes.



Watch Mr Twumasi eulogise Nana Ama McBrown in the interview below:



