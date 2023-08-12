How Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah’s pursuit of a girlfriend led him to become a broadcaster

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has recounted his journey to becoming a broadcaster, disclosing that he enrolled at Rabodef Radio Academy, a radio training centre, because that was the sole condition for the acceptance of his proposal to a lady he was pursuing at the time.

The maverick radio presenter who mentioned in an interview on The Delay Show said he had a passion for radio. When the said lady discovered his interest, she said “I will only accept your proposal if you enroll in a radio school."



According to Okatakyie, “She said this on Saturday; Monday morning, I was at Rabodef. The course was for six months.”



After completing the course, Okatakyie worked with GhOne TV in 2014 and later joined Radio XYZ before recently moving to Angel FM.



Meanwhile, the broadcaster has said he used to be a womanizer. Okatakyie established that he started womanizing at age 13, adding that a lot of women found him attractive and made sexual advances at him even at an early stage.

“I started womanizing a long time ago. Growing up, I was really handsome so the ladies loved me. At age 13, I had two or three girlfriends in Kumasi Suame. So, I did not start today, if they were giving out degrees for womanizing, I’m sure I would have had a Ph.D. in womanizing,” he told Delay.







BB



