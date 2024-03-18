How Reggie Rockstone's wife called him after a heartbreak

Reggie Rockstone and wife, Zilla

You may probably know the story of how Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Dr. Zilla Liman met at a nightclub.

On multiple occasions, the duo have disclosed how they first met at the Boomerang Nightclub and later at the Celsbridge Nightclub.



But in a recent interview on the ATUU show with Abeiku Santana, Reggie Rockstone revealed how his wife was in a relationship during their first meeting and how she called him after a breakup.



According to Rockstone, real name Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, upon their second meeting at Celsbridge, he approached her.



“I was a star then, so I was confident enough to approach her. She told me she was seeing someone then, but I took her number anyway but I didn't engage her,” Reggie said



A year later, after her relationship had hit the rocks, she called his number.



“After we exchanged contacts, I never heard from her until a year later, when her then-boyfriend and other suitors had left, that's when she picked up her phone and called me,” Reggie said amid laughter.

“He didn't even answer the call when I first called, it was when I left my name on the voicemail that he immediately called me back within seconds,” Zilla, who was also on the show added.



Reggie Rockstone has been married to Dr. Zilla Liman for the last 21 years, and they have 3 children together.



Watch the video here





