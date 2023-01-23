How Snoop Dogg requested for a collaboration with Tems

Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has expressed his desire of making a song with Nigerian music star, Tems.

Tems shared some new photos of herself and a video of Snoop Dogg asking her for music collaboration.



The post was made on Tems' official Instagram page.



Snoop stated in the video that his whole family enjoys Tems' music adding that it was time for them to make a hit record together.

He said: “So Tems, when are we going to make a record? You know I’m a fan. I had to get that out of the way, now let’s get to the shit, let’s make a fucking hit record girl. You’ve been having my whole family dancing to your shit, I need one with you and you can post that. Happy new year from D O double G.”



Watch the video below:



