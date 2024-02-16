How Vim Lady, Agya Koo reacted to Oman FM’s Wofa Kwabena Kwakye’s death

Media personality, Afia Pokua well known as Vim Lady and veteran actor, Agya Koo have reacted to the shocking demise of Oman FM journalist, Kwabena Kwakye.

In recollecting memories, Vim Lady recounted how Wofa Kwabena Kwakye groomed her in the media space when she started initially and connected her to a lot of prominent personalities in the country.



She noted that Wofa Kwabena Kwakye’s death broke her heart due to his knowledge and remarkable feats in the media industry.



“Kwabena Kwakye, how can you die just like that? I just don’t get it. This man is very industrious, I have known him for quite a long time after working with him as a producer. I got to know politicians and prominent personalities through Wofa Kwakye.



“He is intelligent to the extent that he can read a whole news bulletin from a sheet of paper. My heart is broken because of the knowledge he left with. In this job [media] I am doing, he is the one who nurtured me and gave me a lot of opportunities," Vim Lady said in a video shared on her Instagram page.



In Agya Koo’s reaction, he said that he was saddened when he heard about the news concerning Kwabena Kwakye’s death because they used to be very good friends.

He also disclosed that Kwakye called to thank him for supporting Kennedy Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.



“Wofa Kwakye was a very good friend of mine. We shared a lot of moments. The last time I heard from him was when he called to thank me for supporting Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP primaries.



"He also invited me to visit him at the workplace but I couldn’t make it until I heard about his death. This is sad,” Agya Koo said while speaking in an interview with NET2 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK a prominent broadcaster at Oman 107.1FM, part of Kencity Media in Accra passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

According to reports, Kwakye arrived for work but fell ill suddenly, leading to his untimely demise.



The heartbreaking news was shared by Adom News Editor Akwasi Agyemang during Adom FM’s Midday News.



He was known for his roles on shows like "Boiling Point" and "National Agenda," often filling in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.



Before joining Oman FM, Kwakye worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Additionally, he served as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent for Net2 TV.



In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

Watch the video below







SB/BB