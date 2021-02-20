How X Factor and meeting Kelly Rowland changed my life - Derry Mensah

British born Ghanaian singer, Derry Mensah

British born Ghanaian singer and X Factor contestant says his experience at X Factor and meeting Kelly Rowland is an amazing moment in his life.

"I have a special crush on Beyonce so when l met Kelly Rowland, everything transfered to her that night. That was a special night for me and the most amaxing moment in my life".



Speaking to Ghanaian American based Journalist and Content Curator Ntiamoah Williams on inews Studios, Derry Mensah shared his special time in the X Factor competition and how the show has helped to transform his life and opened many doors for him.



Derry Mensah confirmed he is a british- born to Ghanaian parents. His dad is a Ga and his mother an Ashanti.

