How an 'inconsiderate' Methodist preacher made Bisa Kdei stop going to church

Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei has said he has stopped going to church.

He was speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, March 28, 2024.



“It’s been a while since I went to church but it doesn’t mean I am not a worshipper of God,” the Highlife star clarified. “I go to church in my heart.”



Kdei said he was a religious churchgoer but abruptly stopped.



Noting he is “a very compassionate person,” he observed the exploitative lifestyles of “some of the preachers”.



“I talked about this in my song Because of Money,” he said. “One needs money for prayers, these days. The pastor has asked for money for his service, where will I find the money? Everybody is using schemes and tricks.”



Bisa Kdei bemoaned pastors taking the “mite” of the poor “and splashing dirty water on the same after”.

He said, “Per my understanding, the church was established so we can help one another. Today, we help this fellow, tomorrow another. The provision is not just one person”.



Kdei said he does not want to be part of a church that has a prosperous leader but destitute members; “a church which promotes a rich man to eldership and leaves the faithful member of 20 years”.



Furthermore, “When my mother died, a pastor was asked to pray for her but he said my mom had not been coming to church so he would not,” he recounted. "It was a big problem for me so I even suggested to my father to stop going to the church because it doesn't make sense.



"We were all Methodists of so many years and if you utter these words, it doesn't make sense," he stressed, adding he has "a lot of reasons" for staying away from church.



Kdei also said now, his "offering is given to the needy".