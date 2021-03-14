How can your wife organize a good funeral when you die if she doesn’t have your bank details? – Leila Djansi asks

Leila Djansi, Movie Producer

Moviemaker Leila Djansi has asked married women and to keep a joint account.

According to her, women who are made housewives need access to their husband’s pin codes and bank details so they could draw money in case their husbands die.



To her, it is imperative because the same money will be used in giving the husband a befitting burial and also take good care of the children the man leaves behind.



She said in a post on Facebook that “If you have a stay home wife, it’s vital she has all access to your bank accounts! What if you die? You want your children to starve? Your son to starve? How is she going to give you a befitting burial? Married couples, y’all need joint accounts. Access each other's finances”.

The conversation on whether husbands should share their bank details with their wives has been going on on social media after Ras Mubarak disclosed that his ex-wife wanted him to give her his bank details and pin code in case he died.



There have been sound arguments for and against the motion with several women indicating that it’s imperative that couples keep joint accounts and also share pin codes with their spouses.