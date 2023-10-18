How celebrities reacted to Black Stars' 4-0 defeat to USA

Nana Aba, Kidi, OB Amponsah

Social media has been buzzing after the national football team, the Black Stars, suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the United States of America in the early hours of Wednesday.

The U.S.A. defeated Ghana 4-0 in a friendly match at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 18.



The Americans dominated in the first half, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Florian Bloguna.



Many fans expressed their shock at the defeat, placing blame on those they believe are responsible, from the players to the coaches and the technical team. Some celebrities have also taken to social media to express their displeasure over the defeat, with many questioning why Ghana was beaten to such an extent.



Nana Aba Anamoah

People vex oo. Were you expecting to beat USA?



They have progressed. We have retrogressed.



Know this and know peace. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 18, 2023

KiDi





are we also saying that despite bribery and politics and tribalism and classism and nepotism, most of those blackstar players are all among the top 30 best players in Ghana? #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/h9u1npnd6Q — #TRUMU2024 (@wanlov) October 18, 2023

