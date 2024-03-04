'How righteous are you?' - Shasha Marley questions those opposing LGBT+ community

Shasha Marley

Legendary reggae music star, Shasha Marley has challenged individuals who oppose the LGBT+ community, questioning whether they consider themselves saints and adding that no sin is greater than another.

According to the “maata tuee” hitmaker, “it is very unfortunate in this case that some people have stood on their feet to get the bill signed, people demanding that these LGBT+ people are evil and must be jailed. My question to all these people is simple: How righteous are you? Are you a saint? Because there is no sin bigger than the other.”



“In the Bible, it says all have sinned and fallen short in the glory of God, so if you want your brother to be jailed because he sins different from you, that’s not fair,” he asserted in an interview on GTV’s breakfast show with Kafui Dey.



He recounted, “I met a young guy in a bus who is gay on my way to Takoradi one day, and I didn’t know until he told me. I asked what’s going on, and to my surprise, he actually wants to come out of it, but he is afraid of the stigma alone, and that might even cause him to commit suicide.”

“Clearly, this guy wants to come out of it, same as others which clearly tells you that if you show them love and affection, they might change their minds instead of judging them,” he concluded.



The Ghanaian anti-LGBT bill, also known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, is a proposed law in Ghana that aims to impose significant limitations on the rights of the LGBT+ community. The bill was recently given approval by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024. If President Nana Akufo-Addo signs it into law, it will come into effect.