How to know if your boyfriend is your problem - Socialite 'schools' women

Nigerian talent manager cum producer, Soso Soberekon, has shared his thoughts on how ladies can detect if their partners are contributing to their problems.

The talent manager, in an Instagram post, stated that men who leave their girlfriends to figure out problems all by themselves are red flags.



He said male partners are supposed to share their ladies' problems with them adding then that's what a real man does.



When a woman tells her partner about her problems and he asks what she intends to do, Soso contends that she should be aware that he is just one of the many issues she has.



He wrote: "When you tell your boyfriend ur problems and he says, "What Are you going To Do"? Just Know You're Dating One Of Ur Problems."



The post has since garnered mixed reactions among social media users as they shared varied opinions about Soso's comments.

oluwakemi._o: "So true. Even if he no geh money make E geh sense always having a strategy to tackle d problem."



anike_modupeopla: "My head don full for relationship advice! Make Una give me food chop"



ddashnblushmakeovers: "Him asking what are you going to do might be that he wants to hear your feedback concerning the issue before he shares his idea/opinion. Even as a lady if u get problem & na to just carry am go meet your BF wey no be ur papa, u sef na problem them suppose avoid you. R/ship adviser…"



iamballing1122: "He didn’t lie. Person wey love you no go leave you with you problems. It’s applicable to both genders though."

wendy_adamma: "Omo! If someone close to shares their personal problem with me. It instantly becomes what are “we” going to do."



chaaretea: "Haba na , some people are actually honestly clueless, they don’t want to seem like there’re suggesting, so they’ll ask you what you want to do , then possibly work hand in hand with you for positive results ."



gatsegwasi: "I once dated someone like this. He never had any advise for me no matter what the challenge was. Narrate the situation and watch him say so what are you going to do now? Those words annoyed me so much. Imagine going over and beyond for someone and he gives you this response when it’s you."



