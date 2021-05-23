I act feminine but I am straight – Mr Drew

• Singer Mr Drew has debunked claims of being gay

The law of Ghana criminalizes homosexuality, persons who belong to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community are sometimes subjected to discrimination.



There is a list of queer Ghanaians whom for fear of being criticized have failed to publicly announce their sexuality. To some, a man who acts feminine or a woman who behaves like a "tomboy" is a gay or lesbian.



Ghanaian musician and dancer, Mr Drew has revealed that he has on countless occasions been tagged as "gay" over his feminine features.

But speaking in an interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, he debunked claims of being gay.



The “Dwe" hitmaker revealed that he is “very straight”; adding that he just acts feminine for the fun of it.



“They say I am feminine, yeah I know, I am, sometimes I act like that just to be jovial. I can be very feminine just for fun but I am very straight. I am very straight,” he noted.



The award-winning artiste when questioned on whether he is attracted to older women said: “Yeah, the lady from my last relationship was a bit older than me. She isn’t the only older person I have gone out with. I can’t tell the number of older women I’ve gone out with.”



“I have dated people that I am of the same age with too. Maybe one year more or less, it is normal. Most of the time, I just find myself in their (older women) midst.

“I can't really tell why, but at the end of the day, I find myself mingling with them. Most of my friends are older than me, it is not just the females, most of the times guys too."



He further added: “I can marry an older woman but not older than my mum but that is not to say that I don’t like younger women. Love is universal, we are all sharing love."



