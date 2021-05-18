I admire Sarkodie’s style and wish to collaborate with him - Highlife legend Paa Solo

Highlife legend, Paa Solo

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Paa Solo of Sibo Brothers has disclosed that he would love to collaborate and do a song with award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

According to him, he loves most of the musicians in the country but admires Sarkodie’s style of doing music and cannot wait to be on a song with him.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra he revealed, “I would love to work with him but the procedures involved are preventing me from reaching him”.



He mentioned that most artistes in the country and their management make it difficult to collaborate with other artistes, especially senior artistes like himself which he does not seem to understand.



The legend believes that doing collaborations with fellow artistes should be one of the easiest things that should happen in the music industry.



“I understand that there are procedures involved and that they should be followed but what I don’t understand is why they make it very complicated”, he emphasized.

He stated that he has tried getting other artistes to collaborate with him but all to no avail.



“At the end of the day, they come out with one excuse or another”.



Paa Solo shared that he will be very excited to do a collaboration with Sarkodie and he believes it will benefit both of them.



He also advised managers of the various artistes to consider artistes who come in seeking collaborations because “it’s a way of helping ourselves as musicians and as individuals”.