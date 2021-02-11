I am back to insult you – Funny Face vulgarly attacks Kasoa Police

After being granted police inquiry bail for firing a pump-action gun at a pub, comedian Funny Face has launched an attack on the Kasoa Millennium City Police Station.

The attack is to avenge the alleged assault meted out to him by police officers during his arrest.



Having suffered an alleged assault of slap and punches from the police, Funny Face decided to take his revenge by verbally attacking the police officers.



In a video shared on his social media, the comedian is seen parked a few meters away from the police station where he had his car beaming with loud music.



He moves around the Porsche Cayanna dashed him by his estranged footballer friend, Emmanuel Adebayor whiles continuously hailing unprintable insults at the officers who sat in their office unconcerned.

Speaking in the local Akan Language, the comedian who has on several occasions admitted to suffering severe depression took on the police officers innocent mothers by using unprintable words



Watch the video below:







