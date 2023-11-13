'I am fearless because you taught me' - Afia Schwarzenegger pens emotional message to Rawlings

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has penned an emotional message to former President Jerry John Rawlings who died three years ago.

According to her, Rawlings played a crucial role in her life and helped to nurture her to inculcate good values that have been instrumental to her career.



The media personality noted that Ghana has missed the late president whose discipline in the political circles during his reign was felt among many people and aided in ensuring state officers stick to rules and regulations governing them.



"I'm bold because you nurtured me...I'm fearless because you taught me. I'm honest because that's the reflection of you. I don't give a f**k because they don't deserve a f**k. Ghana is really missing you...your absence is soo loud!!!



Oh Papa J..we miss your political discipline and your signature slaps... hmmmm.



“3 years of your absence feels like 30 years..indeed the owner of Ghana is no more, thank goodness I'm alive to protect your anti-corruption legacy. I miss you, Sir. Continue Resting in the Lord H.E. Jeremiah John Rawlings. (The true prophet of the land)” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page and was sighted by GhanaWeb.

Background



The JJ Rawlings Foundation and the family on Sunday, November 12, 2023, commemorated three years after the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings, describing his loss as a “difficult pill to swallow.”



On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Ghana was shaken by the sudden demise of the former President.



“The shock and pain of the loss of a husband, father and champion of the masses was very heavy to bear and is indeed still a difficult pill for many to swallow,” said the Foundation and Family in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.



“Today marks three years of the loss of a man who endeared himself to millions in our country Ghana, our continent Africa, and across the world.”

Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings stood for selflessness and a rare form of candour.



He was a strong man whose approach to leadership had redefined what “we ought to espouse as leaders regardless of our fields.”



The former President’s courageous hands-on style of leadership, juxtaposed with his understanding and appreciation of the struggles of the common man defined his raison d’etre right throughout his life.



As the nation marked the third year of his passing, he would be remembered as ‘a man of the people,’ the statement said.



Former President Rawlings was a soldier’s soldier; a patriot; a fighter for the people, who loved his country deeply.

He remained boldly steadfast in his position on political and social issues that affected Ghana and other countries within the continent.



As President and former President, he never paused in his desire to help the underprivileged or distressed as in the cases of Buruli ulcer in the 1990s and the memorable photograph of him standing knee-deep in flood waters at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



“We cannot forget how one June 4 morning he cut short the celebration to visit the site of the June 3, 2015 disaster also at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle,” it said.



“As the JJ Rawlings Foundation and Family, we join all Ghanaians whose lives were impacted by President Jerry John Rawlings to celebrate his memory.”



The statement called on Ghanaians to revive the spirit of nationalism and love for the country above personal pursuits and political bias.

