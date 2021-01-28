I am humbled - Irene Logan after performing at Rawlings' funeral

Songstress, Irene Logan

Songstress Irene Logan on Wednesday, January 27 performed during the final funeral ceremony of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The ceremony took place at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



It was attended by scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Former Presidents John Agyekum Kuffuor and John Dramani Mahama, and several others.



Irene Logan who performed Andy Williams’ the Impossible Dream told TV3’s Komla Adom after her performance that she delivered the song from her heart because the family requested it as one of Mr. Rawlings’ picks.

She further said she is grateful to have had the opportunity to live in Ghana and had an education as a refugee from Liberia at a time the late ft lt Rawlings was leader of the country.



The “can we run away” hitmaker said she would forever be grateful to the Ghanaian statesman.



“Rehearsals was amazing, I am humbled,” she told Komla.