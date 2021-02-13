I am one among the few girls ‘papa no’ didn’t sleep with during the shoot of Adonko advert - Adu Sarfowaah

Actress, Adu Sarfowaah

Adu Sarfowaah, the firebrand actress who featured in the famous Adonko advert has dropped a wild gist about the owner of the alcoholic beverage company.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom plus with Fiifi Pratt she said she’s among the few girls who featured in the advert the businessman never slept with.



In the view of Adu Sarfowaah, ‘papa no’ slept with all the ladies who featured in the advert except herself.



She went further to say some of them have even given birth, for which the man is responsible.

Watch video below



