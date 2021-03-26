I avoid temptation by creating and keeping boundaries - Kofi Karikari

Gospel artiste, Kofi Karikari

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Kofi Karikari who recently released his EP named POWER OF PRAISE (POP) with five songs has said the only way he avoids temptation is by building boundaries.

The Yahweh hitmaker in an interview with Giovani Caleb on the 3FMDrive explained how he came about with the songs on the EP.



“I was behind the piano with my wife worshipping when I had four songs. That night I called my team over, taught them the lyrics and we recorded it. I always move out of my comfort zone to produce my songs,” he added.

Kofi who has been married for three years explained that he resists temptations in the industry by building a relationship with the Holy Spirit.



“Once you build a relationship with the Holy Spirit, it helps you build boundaries and speak wisdom which helps when you are caught up in this kind of web. So I believe when you build a relationship with God, he helps you overcome these things but personally I haven’t experienced any Temptation so far.”