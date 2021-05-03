'I became a lesbian because of money' - Lady reveals

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Bernice Nketsiah Hammond has revealed that she became a lesbian because she always wanted a 'full pocket' even though her parents gave her enough money for school.

In an exclusive with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Bernice shares her story on how her sexual encounters with females began and the effects they had on her life.



According to Bernice, she was 15 years old in Senior High School when she was approached by a lesbian.



"We met during an inter-school competition. She was in a different school but we became friends and even wanted me to meet her parents over the vacation.



On our way, she told me her parents had travelled so we lodged in a hotel for a week. That was when I had lesbian sex for the first time,” Bernice revealed.



She added that their relationship went on for a while until her partner travelled abroad.

"At the tertiary level, I met someone that had lots of money to spend. She gave me money in exchange for sex. People were suspecting us but we were not worried at all," Bernice stated.



In response to why she went into the act, Bernice said:



"It was greed, I never wanted to lack money even though my parents gave me enough. I know that I would have extra from my partners."



Kindly watch the full interview below:



