I bleached again to revive my dying influence - Bukom Banku

Braimah Kamoko speaking to SVTV

Comic Award-Winning Boxer Braimah Kamoko who is affectionately called Bukom Banku has said that he bleached for the second time to revive his dying name.

According to him, he believed his influence was dying and therefore needed to do something crazy which will revive his name in the country hence resorting to bleaching.



“This bleaching is for joke. Just when my name is coming down small, then I do something then my name wakes up in the Ghana and people will shout fresh, fresh. When I bleaching myself, my name also wake up but my big father tell me that make I stop so I stop,” he said in a rather broken language.



He indicated that this episode of his life will end on January 31 so people should stop talking about his issues.

“I will stop the fresh January 31 so don’t shout like an empty tin,” he told his critics on SVTV Africa monitored by MyNewsGh.com



This is not the first time the boxer has bleached his skin to appease society. In 2016, Bukom Banku went through a similar transformation which got Ghanaians and his followers talking.



Meanwhile, his show on GHOne TV has since scrapped after his contract with the television station expired in December 2020.