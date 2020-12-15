I can become an MP if Akua Donkor was allowed to contest for the presidency – Musician

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

A Cape Coast-based musician, George Perry Atta-Mensah popularly called Orkortor Perry has said that nothing will prevent him from becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) in the near future.

Speaking on Kastle Drive via Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Orkortor Perry said if Madam Akua Donkor who is not much educated was allowed by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest for president then he’s well-positioned to become an MP.



Orkortor Perry was asked by Kastle FM’s Amansan Krakye how serious he takes his ambitious pronouncements to become an MP since most people see him to be kidding or not up to the task.



He answered “Those naysayers who always doubt my seriousness about becoming an MP might have been suffering from low self-esteem. Those who have been elected as MPs are no better humans than me.

“Maybe if given the opportunity to be an MP I might even perform way better than some of them. With me I was born to lead, it is part of me so you can’t take it away from me. I have what it takes to become an MP if we should consider that I’m well educated,” he added on Kastle FM.



Orkortor Perry told the host that “Even with parliament, your level of education does not even matter because Akua Donkor who is an illiterate was even allowed by the electoral commission to contest for the presidential election.



“Those who have doubtful minds should change and accept the fact that there is nothing impossible under the sun. I’m well prepared so those who think I’m kidding about my parliamentary ambition pronouncements should wait and see,” he fumed.