'I can put you in touch with Rihanna this week' - Rick Ross assures Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and American rapper, Rick Ross

American rap star, Rick Ross, has assured Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall star Stonebwoy, that he can set up a meeting and collaboration, virtual or physical, between him and Pop star Rihanna "this week".

The two spoke on Instagram Live, Saturday, February 3, 2024, after Ross expressed interest in working with Stonebwoy for his upcoming African project.



When the Maybach Music Group boss asked Stonebwoy who he was 'dying' to collaborate with, he answered: "It's got to be you and on the female side it's got to be Rihanna or Taylor Swift, for now."



To this, Rick Ross reacted: "Rihanna, we could get that done this week.



"And the only reason I'm not gonna say tonight is because I got another dinner. I've been celebrating my birthday all week, my brother."

Nicknamed Ricky Rozay, he stressed his commitment to ensuring the collaboration between Stonebwoy and Rihanna happened saying, "I'm just gonna let you know, we gonna do that."



Rick Ross has several collaborations with Rihanna including Cake Remix and Pour It Up Remix.



Stonebwoy's international collaborations include work with Sean Paul (Most Original) and Beenie Man (Shuga), Shaggy (My Sound), Keri Hilson (Nominate), Stormzy (Life & Money) and Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi).