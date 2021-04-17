I can’t imagine the devastating effect on her and her son – Moesha ‘consoles’ Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has joined a list of Ghanaian public figures who in their reaction to the incarceration of Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo opined that the judgment was a bit harsh.

Moesha stated in an Instagram post that she believed the purpose of the whole court trial was to ensure that Poloo and her ilk are taught some lessons. She added that based on what has transpired in the trial period, she believes that Akuapem Poloo has learnt her lessons and therefore the 90-days jail sentence handed her was overkill.



Moesha who confessed to being saddened by the sentence felt that the judge should have exercised the proverbial ‘temper justice with mercy’.



“I am saddened by the turn of events. I think we are all lending our voices to this because we know that justice can be tempered with mercy. The devastating effect this can have on her son and the trauma she might have to endure is one I can not imagine myself in.



"I am sure if there is a lesson to be learnt here, she more than any of us must have learnt it by now. #FreeAkuapemPoloo Give her a chance to do better. Temper Justice with Mercy,” she posted on Instagram.

Akuapem Poloo was on Friday, April 16, 2021, condemned to 90 days in jail on three charges of publication of obscene material, domestic material, and misdemeanor.



Poloo was convicted after she pleaded guilty to the charges two days earlier.



Her lawyer has however appealed the ruling by judge Christiana Cann.



