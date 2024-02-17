I chose becoming a mother over attending medical school – Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed how childbirth caused her academics to take a drastic turn.

Speaking in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Nana Aba disclosed that she decided against pursuing medicine after her admission letter came at a time when she was pregnant.



Defending her decision, she stated that her choice of the pregnancy over medical school was a sacrifice necessary for the well-being of her child.



“Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I’ve never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go,” she noted.



On what had informed her decision to apply for medical school, Nana Aba disclosed that the decision was influenced by her father.



“My father wanted me to be a doctor. I didn’t want to be. My father thought I’d be a fantastic doctor. He was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn’t do it, so he thought, ‘Oh, my daughter will be a doctor,'” she explained.



According to her, becoming a doctor would have been a wrong choice as she confessed stating “I would have been a disaster and it came at the right time.”

Despite her father’s initial position, the journalist said her father was supportive of her decision.



GA/SARA



