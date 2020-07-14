Entertainment

I communicate to a target audience who understand me – Counsellor George Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt says he does not lack in the communication area, where his statements are not clear enough for people to understand, rather, he speaks to a specific target audience and those people understand him clearly.

According to Lutterodt who was speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review monitored by Ghanaweb.com, the many people who listen to the discussions on radio may not necessarily be listening to him, but from his experiences, and the people he has met and dealt with, what he says gets directly to such people and they understand every word he says in his submissions on radio or TV.



Counsellor Lutterodt has been in the news over the past few days over some comments he made on Adom TV about rape victims enjoying the act at some point.



This submission did not go down well with a number of Ghanaians who started a petition online to get the counsellor off air.

He has, however, apologized for the comments even though he claims he was misunderstood. He urged all the people who have been hurt and angered by his infamous remarks to forgive him and stressed that he will not repeat such utterance on any platform again and said he understood the fact that rape in all forms was a crime and does not condone it in any way.



