I cried when a man asked where my parents had sex before giving birth to me - Cee of Mentor

Cee of Mentor is a gospel musician

Gospel musician, Cynthia Appiah-Kubi popularly known as Cee has opened up about the trauma she had to go through when people referred to her as “ugly” during her childhood days.

According to her, a man once questioned her over her looks wanting to find out where her parents had sexual intercourse before giving birth to her because she looked very ugly to him.



“There was a day I working and a certain man looked at me and asked, ‘So did your mom and dad sleep on the bed before giving birth to you or did they sleep on the veranda? Now that thing hurt me because I looked bad,” she said.



Cee of Mentor further went ahead to state that even her cousins were part of the people who were ridiculing her because of her non-appealing looks in those days which made her feel bad.



“I was once a rejected stone and an ugliest girl. My cousins will tell me no man is interested in me due to my appearance. I remember but because I wasn't fed well, I never knew I could even become like this.



"Those who know me will tell you my ecstasy. But today the ugliest girl is right here,” she said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.

Cee is a gospel musician who gained popularity in Ghana through her exploits in the TV3 Mentor reality show. After the contest, she was signed onto Bandex Music and released monster hit songs with label mates Isaac and Great Ampong.



She is, however, no more with the label.



Watch the video below





SB/BB