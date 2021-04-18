I did not make money from my hit song ‘Aboodaatoi’ - Gasmilla

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Gasmilla

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Gasmilla has disclosed that although his hits ‘Aboodaatoi’ and ‘Telemo’ became popular, he did not cash out from the songs.

The musician said event organizers took advantage of him during his early days.



In explaining he said, they invited him to shows but failed to pay him for his services.



When he complained he was told it was an avenue to sell his craft.

Gasmilla told host DJ Slash that he also felt he was paying his due as a musician but realized at a point he was being cheated and when he decided to charge for shows, he was blacklisted by some people.



He bemoaned what he termed as cheating of Ghanaian musicians compared to foreign musicians who are invited for shows in Ghana.



He said Ghanaian musicians are paid peanuts as compared to foreign musicians.