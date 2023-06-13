'I do my best to project Ghana yet it feels like everyone wants to focus on the negative things ' - Efya

Ghanaian female vocalist, Efya

Ghanaian female vocalist, Efya, has expressed disappointment in the country's prevailing culture of consuming negative news.

Speaking with Berla Mundi, she shared her sadness and frustration, admitting that Ghanaians have been unfair with the constant focus on the negative aspect of her life, despite the fact that she has been actively pushing Ghana on the map for years.



"I find it really disheartening because I put in a lot of hard work to put Ghana on the map. Yet, it feels like everyone only wants to focus on the negative things they hear about me, choosing to believe those over the fact that I broke records as the first female artist, and my record remains unbroken," she explained.



The female singer highlighted the disproportionate attention given to negative news as compared to positive achievements.



She also emphasized the need to redirect the energy invested in negative stories toward highlighting the positive developments within the Ghanaian music industry.



"Just imagine if the same amount of energy invested in negative news was channeled into positive news. It would create a healthy balance. But it seems that people are more drawn to negativity. I guess it's human nature.

“But I strongly feel that if we collectively put more effort into focusing on the positive aspects of a situation, even when someone faces challenges, we would all be happier, regardless of the impact on their career or personal life," Efya revealed.



She, however, seized the opportunity to showcase her accomplishments as the first female artiste to break records and organize the inaugural Afrobeat festival in Sanya, collaborating with artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.



Efya furthermore disclosed that she often feels discouraged as her hard work and positive contributions are overshadowed by unfounded gossip.



"If people are going to make it seem weird, why should I continue? But no, do you understand?" she questioned, expressing her frustration.



