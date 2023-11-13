I don't blame the media for poor promotion of my song, I'll rather blame my team - Camidoh

Afrobeats artiste, Camidoh

Popular Ghanaian afrobeats musician, Camidoh, has stated that he would never blame the media for the low promotion of his projects in the media space.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Camidoh was asked about some of his recent projects, including "Brown Skin" and "Kaba," which many claimed were poorly promoted by his management.



He acknowledged the situation and promised to do better to promote his songs. He stated that he has been discussing the issue with his team and will put more effort into promoting his music. He stated, “I’ve been going back and forth with my team; it's not too late, I'll still put energy."



Asked if the media supports his effort, Camidoh stated emphatically that he does not blame the media for the poor promotion of his songs. Adding that he would rather blame his team for its performance.



“I can't blame the media; I always put the anger on the team, my team. I say to them, If you make a product and don’t let people know about the product. Will you say people are sleeping on you? Give it to them; if they don't take it, then you can say that people are sleeping on you.



“So for me, I always blame my team when there’s a problem; I don't like to put it in the media. I feel like if the PR manager or whoever is supposed to communicate with the media, does their job well, end of story. But if they don't support you, that's when you can blame the media. But I feel like the media has always supported me,” he said.

