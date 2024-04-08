‘I don’t do juju, I’m not responsible for Moesha and Hajia4Reall’s woes’ – Salma Mumin insists

In light of Hajia4Reall’s plight which has intensified in recent times, netizens have wondered why two of Salma Mumin’s close friends; Moesha and Hajia4Reall, seem to have their lives unravelling while Salma continues to thrive.

Hajia4Reall is facing charges in the US over a $2 million romance scam case while Moesha is reportedly battling a stroke, a situation which has carved a lot of questions in the minds of netizens.



When Moesha’s sickness became public, concerns were raised about the fact that Salma had not only been silent about the situation, but had been travelling all over the world, and establishing businesses.



Not too long after Hajia4Reall was arrested, Salma opened her ‘Lure by Salma’ clothing line, clocked some ambassadorial deals, and flaunted her expensive lifestyle online, without ‘blinking an eye’ or commenting on the plight of any of her friends.



Recently, she admitted to falling out with Moesha, and there were rumours that she had also stopped being friends with Hajia4Reall, before her arrest.



Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) who had also come across such rumours online, seized the opportunity to seek some answers from Salma, when the latter appeared on The Delay Show.

Delay, halfway through her conversation with Salma Mumin asked, “There have been claims that whenever you befriend someone, they fall into serious trouble that end up destroying their lives. They said you like juju (black charm) a lot, and you usually take them to shrines to destroy their lives while you flourish. They said that is exactly what you did to Moesha and Hajia4Reall.”



Salma who maintained her calm composure responded: “The day I saw such comments, I cried. I asked myself that if I were the one who was caught in an unfortunate situation like Moesha and Hajia4Reall, would people have said the same things about them? I can never do that. It hasn’t crossed my mind.”



Salma added, “I don’t consult any deity; I don’t take any of my friends to any shrine and take their shine. God is the one I look up to. Maybe such things happened to them coincidentally.”



Delay further quizzed: “But isn’t it too coincidental?”



Salma responded: “Too coincidental? That I took two of my closest friends to the shrine to destroy their lives? They were fabricated stories by people online. Everyone can just sit somewhere and fabricate lies.”

Asked why she is fond of keeping too many friends, Salma replied, “All my life, I have walked alone. I didn’t experience the kind of love usually gotten from siblings because I didn’t live with my parents. I never had a lot of people living with me as a family. So, growing up, when someone shows me little love, I draw them close.”



