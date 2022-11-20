‘I don’t even know him like that’ – Ahuofe Patricia on relationship with Kwabena Kwabena

Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang, popularly known as ‘Ahuofe Patricia’, has denied ever having an amorous relationship with highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena.

Earlier, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger and Kontihene once alleged that Kwabena Kwabena introduced Ahuofe Patricia to drugs and camped the actress at an undisclosed area in Kokrobite.



She also claimed that the actress’ family wasn’t in support of her relationship with Kwabena Kwabena.



But touching on these claims, the popular actress during a discussion on United Showbiz said;



“I don’t even know him like that. The whole thing was a surprise to me and everybody. It was news to me too because I don’t know where all that came from. They were all created in people’s minds. People were doing so much detective work. He is someone I know. I’d say I know him just as I know Wendy Shay. I have met him too, just as I have met you, Abeiku. We are all in the entertainment industry.”

One can recall that earlier in an interview with Delay, Kwabena Kwabena labelled these allegations as false adding that, he never even shared a residence with Ahuofe Patricia.



Watch the video below:







EB/FNOQ