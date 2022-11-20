0
Menu
Entertainment

‘I don’t even know him like that’ – Ahuofe Patricia on relationship with Kwabena Kwabena

Video Archive
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang, popularly known as ‘Ahuofe Patricia’, has denied ever having an amorous relationship with highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena.

Earlier, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger and Kontihene once alleged that Kwabena Kwabena introduced Ahuofe Patricia to drugs and camped the actress at an undisclosed area in Kokrobite.

She also claimed that the actress’ family wasn’t in support of her relationship with Kwabena Kwabena.

But touching on these claims, the popular actress during a discussion on United Showbiz said;

“I don’t even know him like that. The whole thing was a surprise to me and everybody. It was news to me too because I don’t know where all that came from. They were all created in people’s minds. People were doing so much detective work. He is someone I know. I’d say I know him just as I know Wendy Shay. I have met him too, just as I have met you, Abeiku. We are all in the entertainment industry.”

One can recall that earlier in an interview with Delay, Kwabena Kwabena labelled these allegations as false adding that, he never even shared a residence with Ahuofe Patricia.

Watch the video below:



EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar