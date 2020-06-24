Entertainment

I don't follow script, I use common sense - Actor Nana Yeboah

Kumawood Ghanaian actor, Nana Yeboah has disclosed in his latest interview that Ghanaian leaders do not respect the movie industry.

Nana Yeboah stressed that the Indian movies on our television screens have contributed to the fall of the Ghanaian movie industry.



He believes that the movie industry hasn't collapsed but rather needs more support. The actor also sent a strong warning to those who brought the Indian movies and series into the country to stop and support their own.



Recounting his time in India, Nana Yeboah said that he never saw any Ghanaian movie on their TV during the 40 days he spent in the country.

Ending the interview Nana Yeboah a.k.a Constipation said he doesn’t follow a script but his common sense has been the reason why his fans love him.



Watch the full interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.