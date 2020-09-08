Entertainment

I don’t have any political ambitions – Criss Waddle

Rapper Criss Waddle

Young Ghanaian rapper and CEO of AMG business, Kwaku Addai popularly known as Criss Waddle has said he doesn’t have any plans of contesting for a political position in the future.

Over the weekend, fans got excited when news went viral that the rapper had intentions of running for MP at Tema Central on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



However, his outfit rubbished the claims, adding that the rapper has no political ambitions to talk of contesting for a position.



The press release added that Waddle has no relations or affiliations with CPP or any other political party and therefore pleaded with the general public to ignore any request of financial support from anyone behind the deceptive scheme.

He he tweeted: “Oh my brother @drpoundsofficial This is a lie, I wonder who took time to do this? I don’t even have political ambitions as we speak, arguably people hate to see me enjoy my peace of mind.”





I don’t have any political Ambitions pls pic.twitter.com/Ew6V9ogJO3 — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) September 7, 2020

