I don’t know him from anywhere - Kuami Eugene responds to allegations of ‘AWOL’ father

Music Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has disclosed that he has never met his alleged father, one Kofi Boakye anywhere before.

News of one Kofi Boakye claiming to be the biological father of the Ghanaian music icon is trending on social media.



However, speaking to rapper Okyeame Kwame about his alleged father in a conversation monitored by Ghanaweb, the celebrated musician emphatically stated that his self-acclaimed father does not even have features that resemble him.



“I don’t know him from anywhere. He doesn’t even look like me because I even look like my mother and father. The village that he even talks about it’s now that I may be going there; I have never been there,” Kuami Eugene stated.



“You can clearly see that he doesn’t know me from anywhere it’s just a camera that has been placed on him to talk. He was just having fun on camera and someone posted it and bloggers took it up.” the Angela hitmaker said.



He added: “My mother even asked me why I’m at the centre of every issue and I told her that it’s the top of mind awareness [that] people feed on. So when they use the name Kuami, it will trend. I think it’s my time so they are crucifying me,” suggesting that Kofi Boakye was only given a platform to have fun but bloggers have decided to take the joke seriously.





“I even told my mother again that some people only love you when your music is on but immediately the song ends, he/she envies the 30 per cent life you’re living,” Kuami Eugene recalled.



Kuami Eugene in December 2020 reportedly told Stacy Amoateng on ‘Restoration TV’ that his father who decided not to invest a penny in his career is the one who is bragging with names in the village.



Watch Kuami Eugene's interview on Restoration below:



