I don't need nudes, I prefer 'physical touch' - Kuami Eugene on new track 'Monica'

Highlife musician Kuami Eugene shared the story behind his song "Monica," featured on his "Love and Chaos" album.

During an interview on DayBreak Hitz, he revealed that the song, which centers on choosing love over nudes, was inspired by a friend he met on Snapchat named Monica.



Kuami Eugene explained that Monica had been sending him suggestive pictures and videos through Snapchat for two years. Despite her persistence, he hardly responded to her advances.



“I have one friend called Monica. She’s like a friend on Snapchat. And randomly, I’ll be there and my phone always rings with notifications (streaks). You tap on them and it's something you didn't ask for. She’s an amazing person though. I barely reply but she’s been sending me stuff for about two years,” he disclosed.



When asked about his personal stance on sharing nudes on social media, Kuami Eugene expressed his reservations due to safety concerns. He pointed out that many social media platforms retain access to images and videos sent through their services, increasing the risk of potential leaks.



“With an app like Snapchat, you've been given lots of features that won't make it possible to be shared. But Snapchat itself keeps the data. So they have it. That's why you see cases where somebody has sent nudes sometime back and it's being leaked. The internet keeps it,” he explained.



He clarified that he does not judge those who share nudes but personally prefers physical touch.

This preference was the driving force behind his song "Monica," whose chorus goes, "Hello Monica / Can you come over / Make we chop love and tuna / I want you here / don't send me your Duna."



Kuami Eugene's "Love and Chaos" album is his first project since signing with Empire record label. The album comprises thirteen tracks, including previously released hits like "Fate," "Cryptocurrency" featuring Rotimi, and "Single." The album also features exciting collaborations with artists such as Guchi, Magixx, Weezy, and BackRoad Gee.



