I don’t regret dissing Shatta Wale with my ‘Gbee Nabu’ song – Yaa Pono

In the year 2017, the Ghana music scene witnessed one of the biggest lyrical feud between the self-acclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale and Kasahari lyricist, Yaa Pono which made the ‘Uptown Energy’ frontliner release a diss song titled ‘Gbee Nabu’.

Yaa Pono was asked by Amansan Krakye in an interview on GBC's Radio Central on whether he has any regrets after 3 years of releasing his venom ‘Gbee Nabu’ diss song to Shatta Wale.



He answered “I can’t regret anything that has happened in my life. You only need to ask me that have I ever regretted before and if I would have regretted that would have been way back.



“It’s not today that I will say that I have regretted. I’m the type of person who wouldn’t want to waste my precious time on earth to reminisce and say I have regretted. In life things happen and that’s in the past and it’s gone.

“Someone who has regrets can’t continue working and you can’t also move ahead in life. I’m cool with Shatta Wale and now everything is fine by the grace of God.”





