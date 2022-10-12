I don't want cakes, I want cement bags and iron rods for my birthday - Eno Barony announces

Eno Barony dolled up

Ghanaian rapper, Eno Barony has announced ahead of her birthday that she isn't expecting any birthday cakes to be delivered to her.

According to the artiste, she wants cement bags and iron rods when people plan to gift her something for her birthday.



“I beg this month on my birthday nobody should buy me cake I want cement bags and iron rods thank u,” she posted on Instagram on October 12, 2022.



Eno’s messages accompanied a picture she shared wearing hot pants, a pair of sunglasses, a baseball cap and a black t-shirt with long boots to match.



Her post comes after she advised netizens to take it easy with life when experiencing hardships.

According to her, death will come for everyone so, people shouldn't rush to end their lives.



“Life is too short to commit suicide. BE PATIENT YOU WILL DIE #Okay,” she shared on September 29, 2022.





ADA/DA