'I experienced depression, panic attacks and miscarriage' - Mimi Andani on reasons for her divorce

The CEO of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani, has opened up about the reasons that accounted for her publicly discussed divorce with her ex-husband.

According to her, the decision to divorce was not primarily based on the fact that her husband was cheating, but there were more pressing issues that necessitated the divorce.



She noted that she was depressed and experienced panic attacks on several occasions due to how she was treated by her ex-husband when they were married.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mimi disclosed that she also had a miscarriage, which resulted in a lot of issues that affected her mental health.



“I think I was going through depression. I went through panic attacks. I went through anxiety. Mental health was draining. I was miscarrying. There was cheating and I didn't leave because of cheating. It's not the cheating. If



I left my husband because of cheating and went to another man, they will still cheat. All these men, they are cheaters," she said.

About Mimi Andani’s divorce



Mimi Andani officially announced that her marriage of eight years had ended.



In a long Instagram post on November 15, she disclosed having been divorced for over a year as at the time of the post.



Without disclosing what prompted the decision, Mimi said she and her husband, Nana Michaels, are now focused on co-parenting without letting their issues affect their only child.



She said the announcement became necessary because she was still being introduced as "Mrs Michaels” at events.

Mimi said she disliked the fact that people form ideas in their head and look at her with shock when they spot her at certain places with male friends in a comfortable position, hence her decision to make her divorce public.



Mimi announced that henceforth people should simply refer to her as ‘Mimi Andani’



