I feed my two tigers one cow every three days - Cheddar

Presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar

Presidential aspirant and leader of the New Force Movement, Freedom Jacob Ceasar has disclosed how he has to feed his two tigers with a full cow every 3 days.

Revealing this during a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on April 10, 2024, Freedom Jacob Ceasar, also known as Cheddar, recalled his successful bid to keep two tigers at his residence despite attempts by authorities to remove the animals.



Ceasar maintained that he had the proper facilities and was fully prepared to care for them, even feeding the two tigers with a cow every three days.



“Nobody took any animals from me, they can't take any animals from me. You saw the headline, ‘Freedom Jacob Caesar gets approval to keep two tigers at home’. That's what happened.



“They tried to. They didn't even have the facility. I had the facility. I built it behind my house… I've been feeding them. I feed them with one cow every three days, the two of them. It's very expensive to keep them.



“If not, they would eat you. Because you are flesh. If you're not giving them any flesh and you're standing in front of them, they have to use you as a substitute,” he said amid laughter.

Ceasar also expressed gratitude towards the Forestry Commission for granting him land to construct a zoo after a prolonged struggle.



He emphasised that this new zoo, which took nine months to build, is of world-class standards and will serve as a national asset.



“I want to just say thank you to the Forestry Commission. After months and years of trying to get land to build a zoo that the nation would benefit from, eventually, they had to give me after all this fight, because if not, I would have kept the tigers, and maybe one day they would have had to get on the street. But thank God we built the zoo. It took us nine months, but we built a world-class zoo,” he said.



Cheddar and the two tigers



In May 2022, some residents of the Wonder World estate, owned by Cheddar himself, reported that the businessman had acquired two albino tigers and was keeping them in his house on the estate.

This sparked safety concerns from the public, who called upon the relevant authorities to look into the matter.



Upon investigations, the Ghana Police Service, together with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, assured the public that the tigers were safely secured.



A court order later asked that the tigers be moved from the residential neighbourhood in November 2022. Although, reports stated that the tigers were still being kept at Cheddar’s residence.



In May 2023, The Accra Zoological Gardens, widely known as Accra Zoo, announced that the tigers would be moved to the zoo for safekeeping.



ID/ ADG

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.