I feel ashamed for Kalybos, others campaigning for Lydia Alhassan after Ayorkor Botchwey insulted us – Christiana Awuni

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni has said that she feels ashamed for her colleagues who have joined the campaign of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan after the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, a few days ago, cast aspersions at them by saying “parliament is a very serious business” and “a serious place” and, so, they must reject actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, who is contesting Ms. Alhassan on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the seat.

“The place is not for those who think they can heal the sick. No! No! No! No! No! Do not let that happen. It is a serious place,” the MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom said, adding: “If you mistakenly vote for John Dumelo instead of Lydia Alhassan, you’ll always be watching movies at the movie theatre.”



Reacting to Ms. Botchwey’s comment, Ms. Awuni told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayeeko Ayeeko on Thursday, 3 December 2020, that even though the minister was just “expressing her opinion”, “it’s a bit painful because it means they don’t respect us, they don’t take actors and actresses for anything, we don’t matter to them that’s why they keep repeating those comments but I would plead with them to stop saying those things because they are the same people who use artistes to campaign in times of election.”

“So, why do you come looking for us to shore up your campaign when you don’t respect us? What do you take us for? You don’t respect us, you deem us unworthy of being in parliament yet you want us to be the ones to campaign for your election. She spoke badly,” Christiana Awuni noted.



Responding to the viral picture showing the incumbent MP in a pose with a galaxy of stars, including actors and actresses such as Kalybos, Bismarck The Joke, Prince David Osei, Bibi Bright, Jessica Williams, and gospel musician Cwesi Oteng, a few days after Ms. Ayorkor Botchwey’s denigrating comment, Ms. Awuni said: “I feel ashamed for all the stars who posed with the MP to campaign for her after her colleague insulted us”.