'I find Naana Blu's voice distinctly unique; she is very talented' - Dzifa Gomashie

A photo collage of songstress Naana Blu and MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie

After listening to Naana Blu's new single "Cartoon," Ghanaian Member of Parliament of Ketu South, actress, television personality, and former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie couldn't help but comment on Ademola Kojo's Facebook post of the song artwork. "I find her voice distinctly unique. She is very talented," she wrote, joining the chorus of fans praising Naana Blu's latest release.

As a prominent figure in Ghana's entertainment industry and politics, Gomashie's endorsement is sure to bring even more attention to Naana Blu's rising star power. With her experience as both a television presenter and producer, as well as her work on women's issues, Gomashie has a keen eye for talent and a passion for promoting the voices of underrepresented groups.



It's clear that Naana Blu's blend of English and French in "Cartoon" has caught the attention of music lovers and industry professionals alike. As the song climbs the charts, it's exciting to see a young artist pushing boundaries and creating a sound that is distinctly her own.



In addition to her musical talent, Naana Blu's message in "Cartoon" is an important one. By speaking up for herself and refusing to be treated like a cartoon, she encourages listeners to value their own self-worth and demand respect in their relationships.

With "Cartoon," Naana Blu has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music industry. If you haven't already, make sure to add "Cartoon" to your playlist and experience Naana Blu's captivating style for yourself. ffm.to/naanablu_cartoon



