I go to Sarkodie for a feature when I have tough things to say in my song - Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has stated that Sarkodie is his go-to choice whenever he has tough things to say in his songs.

He explained that Sarkodie has the lyrical prowess to articulate the needed message.



Speaking on the Kojo Manuel Podcast on October 1, Kuami Eugene said that Sarkodie is the type of person who doesn’t shy away from saying what is on his mind and would speak up in a song.



He said: "If I want to say something to the public and I want it to be a feature, I'll call Sarkodie. anytime I want to say something to the public and it's dear to my heart, but I want to come hard, I'll go and knock on Sarkodie’s door. Because he can speak. When he has something to say, he'll do a song."



Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie have had collaborations including “No More” which was released in 2019, and “Honey” which was released in 2019.



Their last song together, “Happy Day” faced controversy when it was tagged as supportive of the NPP party, Kuami Eugene had claimed that he was not aware of the endorsement and claimed he was uncomfortable with the tag.

