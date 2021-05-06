'I grew up poor, my family used to share a single room' – Mzvee shoots down 'dadabee' rumours

Former LYNX Entertainment signee, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee has debunked some assertions suggesting that she is from a rich home.

Narrating her tough childhood struggles on Stacy Amoateng’s ‘Restoration’, the popular Ghanaian singer said at a point in time, she resorted to sharing one room with her parents and five other siblings.



Mzvee said life was extremely hard for her family to an extent their only means of survival was proceeds from her mother’s little pot of rice.



“I don’t know why people think I’m some dadabee child from some really rich home, eating with Queen Elizabeth and traveling all over the world. People do not know that life started really poor for my family. Six of us, including my parents sleeping in one room for six years of my life and God worked for us until this point. At a point we were able to get a bunk bed for my siblings and I. two people on each and my parents slept on the floor.



“My mom didn’t have an education she came from the village. My dad grew up in the village as well but he had education. There were times where there was no food, they will leave the only food for me because I was the last born,” she added.

The ‘Come and see my mother’ hitmaker further noted that although life was bitter at that particular point, the struggles did not last.



“My mom used to sell a pot of rice where we were squatting and because she is a really good cook, people patronized her food very well. Her business grew and God being so good she was able to establish two chop bars and a restaurant. My dad also had an opportunity to travel and started bringing home spare parts to Ghana. He ended up having 21 spare parts shops in Abossey Okai. The progress took time but it was consistent,” she stated.



Watch the video below:



