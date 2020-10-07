I had an erection on set because of Vivian Jill - Salinco

Actor Salinco has disclosed he found himself wanting during a movie shoot because he had an erection.

The actor recalled that the incident happened when he had to shoot a romantic scene with colleague Vivian Jill Lawrence.



Taking his turn on the 30 questions segment on the Angel Drive Time show, Salinco said his rod began to nod as soon as his body came into contact with Vivian's.



He told host Quophie Okyeame that the fair actress is very adorable hence the erection.



Asked what he did upon realising he had had an erection, a witty Salinco said he "subsidised it" - to wit, he repositioned his manhood and controlled the erection.

Abraham Kofi Davis as the actor is known in real life is known for movies like 'The Mask', 'Me Judge Akasa', 'So So And So', 'Ghana Police' and 'The Soil'.



In 2016, he declared his political ambition and contested the Atwima Kwawoma Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) but lost.



He garnered 858 votes while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi polled 42,264.



