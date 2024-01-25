Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

I had no idea how Mr Drew got featured on the remix of ‘Picture’ – Seven Kizs reveals

Seven Kizs Ft Mr Drew Picture Me.png Seven Kizs and Mr Drew

Thu, 25 Jan 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Picture’ crooner, Eric Asante popularly known in the music scene as Seven Kizs has recounted how Mr Drew got featured on the remix of his song.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM , he stated that he knew nothing about the remix with Mr Drew.

“As for the remix with Mr Drew, I didn’t know much about it so what I can say is that after the picture song became viral, I was just enjoying the progress”

“I woke up one day early in the morning and my music was being played with all my team members around so suddenly I heard a nice voice in the song. I got shocked and asked my team who was that person with the nice voice and they all said it was a surprise after I got so emotional to hear Mr Drew on my song”. He disclosed

He added “So I would say that I knew nothing about the remix with Mr Drew but my team planned about it and made this happen”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer